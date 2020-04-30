We provide information about Day and Short Stay Surgery for Healthcare Professionals and Patients.
- Maintain visibility of day surgery nationally and
internationally
- Provide education about day surgery for patients and
professionals
- Support research and quality improvement projects relating to
day surgery and provide a platform for their dissemination
- Offer specialist advice and support on topics related to day
surgery
- Ensure sustainability of the organisation through membership
and accreditation
What's New
Registration for BADS Annual Conference opens 1st
January 2020
BADS Educational Grant 2020 now open
for applications
Track your
Trust Performance: Model Hospital updated with Q1
2019/20 data and data relating to emergency surgery
BADS/HCUK Day Case Major Knee Surgery:ACL
reconstructions to Total Knee replacements, 30th April
2020 London: Register here
GIRFT ENT rate identifies increase in
day case surgery would improve care for ear, nose and throat
patients