Strategic Aims of BADS
We provide information about Day and Short Stay Surgery for Healthcare Professionals and Patients.
  • Maintain visibility of day surgery nationally and internationally
  • Provide education about day surgery for patients and professionals
  • Support research and quality improvement projects relating to day surgery and provide a platform for their dissemination
  • Offer specialist advice and support on topics related to day surgery
  • Ensure sustainability of the organisation through membership and accreditation 

 

What's New

Registration for BADS Annual Conference opens 1st January 2020

BADS Educational Grant 2020 now open for applications

Track your Trust Performance: Model Hospital updated with Q1 2019/20 data and data relating to emergency surgery

BADS/HCUK Day Case Major Knee Surgery:ACL reconstructions to Total Knee replacements, 30th April 2020 London: Register here

GIRFT ENT rate identifies increase in day case surgery would improve care for ear, nose and throat patients

 

New publications launched June 2019


The British Association of Day Surgery has launched three new publications. These are all available to purchase in our online shop.

BADS Directory of Procedures 6th Edition

BADS Directory of Procedures National Dataset 2019

 Spinal Anaesthesia For Day Surgery Patients 4th Edition

BADS Directory of Procedures National Dataset (Calendar Year 2019) Spinal Anaesthesia For Day Surgery Patients A Practical Guide 4th Edition

 